Gavin Watson was killed in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Not a single bit of video footage of the alleged accident that killed former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has emerged from the authorities, three weeks after his death. This comes as his family revealed that even though they have yet to receive a copy of the pathology report, they had been told by the investigators that Watson might have been dead by the time his car allegedly crashed onto the concrete barriers near OR Tambo International Airport on 26 August 2019

Sunday Independent reported early this month that Watson’s daughter had told the family, upon her return from the mortuary, that she suspected foul play because a gash on his neck looked like a stab wound.

Ekurhuleni metro police chief General Jabu Mapiyeye on Monday confirmed that his office did not have any video footage of the accident that left many South Africans with more questions than answers.

“I sent one of my directors to the South African Road Agency offices to check if they might have any video footage of the accident but we were told that they also didn’t have any as their cameras are pointing in the opposite direction from where it happened,” Mapiyeye said.

He added that he could not dispute reports that Watson might have been dead before his car, a company Toyota Corolla, crashed in the early hours of August 26.

“It is very difficult for me to make any comment about these reports because I don’t have any concrete evidence,” he said.

The car in which Gavin Watson was killed. Picture: AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Sunday World reported over the weekend that Watson was already dead before the crash, citing a pathologist report submitted to his family.

Watson’s brother, Valence, on Monday said while the family had received no final pathology report yet, they had been told that was a possibility.

“We haven’t had a final report from the pathologist or the toxicology report.

“All we have was told to us verbally,” Valence said.

He said the family was expecting the reports within the next few weeks.

Another family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Watson had sent or received a WhatsApp message about 4.27 that morning. He died shortly after.

“It is still a mystery on how his trip to the airport, which would have lasted less than 30 minutes, took him about an hour. We don’t know whether he had a detour or whether he was stopped along the way, even who he was chatting with via WhatsApp as his phone has also disappeared, “ the family member said.

Watson’s phone was initially traced to a residential area in Germiston in the East Rand and later to Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

“Whoever has his phone has a lot to explain but unfortunately it has now been switched off and can’t be traced.”

According to pictures taken at the accident scene, Watson’s body did not seem to have bruises consistent with such high impact crashes. There was little blood in the car even though he was on blood thinners.

Papa Leshabane, the family’s spokesperson and Bosasa executive, previously told Sunday Independent that the Watsons did not rule out foul play.

On Monday an independent source close to those probing the accident claimed that there was a possibility Watson was killed and the accident scene staged.

"I just think his death was staged,” said the source without giving more information. Bosasa, the controversial facilities management company, is implicated in corruption and bribery at the State Capture Inquiry.

It’s former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, testified that the company bribed senior ANC politicians in exchange for tenders. It was awarded various government tenders worth over R12 billion since 2009.

* Mzilikazi wa Afrika is a member of the Independent Media Investigations Unit.