Durban - Almost four months after the passing away of Bavelile Hlongwa, President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to appoint a replacement and one political analyst believes the president is hamstrung by internal fights within the ruling ANC.
Hlongwa died in a car accident in September last year along the N1 highway near Polokwane when her security team stopped to help a motorist who was involved in an accident and minutes later a truck ran over them.
She was appointed in June of the same year to hold the position of deputy minister in the department of minerals which was merged with the then department of energy, creating one of the super departments in the 2019-2024 government term of office. She deputised Gwede Mantashe who is currently the solo pilot of the department while waiting for his deputy to be appointed.
Amid swirling talks in the corridors of power that Ramaphosa may not fill the position in order to trim his cabinet, his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, told Independent Media on Sunday that “the president will announce any appointment of members of the national executive when such appointment is made.”
Diko clarified that talk that Ramaphosa would leave the position vacant was a mere “presumption”.