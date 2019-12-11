Whistle-blower and former ANC Youth League Harry Gwala region secretary Thabiso Zulu. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu says he still has not received protection - despite President Cyril Ramaphosa promising him protection just a day after an attempt was made on his life in Pietermaritzburg on October 26. Zulu, a key witness at the Moerane Commission, which was investigating politically-related murders in KwaZulu-Natal, was shot at after he fingered several officials from the Umzimkhulu local municipality on corruption allegations, while with a friend, Mlungisi Zondi, who escaped unharmed.

For the past two years Zulu has requested government protection, saying there were people out to kill him for lifting the lid on widespread corruption, particularly in Umzimkhulu.

“I am not protected despite promises from President Ramaphosa, who I spoke to one day after my shooting. He promised me protection, but nothing has happened. The ANC also issued a statement after my shooting promising me protection, but all have not kept their promises,” he said.

When quizzed on what arrangements he had made for his own protection, Zulu said: “I am protected by different friends. But I remain defiant. The fight against corruption must continue. Politicians must support those who risk their lives fighting against it.”