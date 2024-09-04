‘Stop an EFF coalition ruling Pretoria’: AfriForum calls on residents to defend DA-led coalition

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has launched a petition calling for a complete stop to the EFF-ANC coalition from dethroning the DA-led coalition in Tshwane. The desperate attempt comes after ActionSA announced it was considering pulling out of the coalition in the City to oust Mayor Cilliers Brink from office.

ActionSA is likely to get into bed with the African National Congress (ANC) to remove the DA from power, but with the help of the EFF. This is because there will not be enough numbers to govern the metro. Tshwane is governed by a coalition that includes the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and Defenders of the People (DOP). In a statement, AfriForum’s head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said the looming coalition will once again see the metro fall into disarray.

“The Metro’s current coalition has already made progress, particularly in Pretoria, to give communities more control to improve and safeguard their neighbourhoods. However, this is now in jeopardy. Should there be political instability again, it will undoubtedly contribute to the poor performance of the Municipality,” Van Zyl said. “It’s also outrageous that a party like the EFF, which undermines the rule of law, sows discord and even said during a recent council meeting that they want to ‘m**r a Boer’, can now possibly form part of a new municipal government.” This is despite Tshwane residents complaining about how the DA-led metro was not delivering services for them.

Areas including Hammanskraal are still without clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, health care services as well as proper road infrastructure, issues that have plagued the metro for years. Last week, the ANC tabled a motion of no confidence in Brink, scheduled for a vote on Friday. In response, the DA filed an urgent application with the Pretoria High Court to have the motion declared unlawful.

This legal action led the ANC to withdraw the motion, but it indicated it would reintroduce it in 14 days. AfriForum called on the residents “to make their voices heard by making it loud and clear that they will do everything in their power to prevent an EFF-ANC coalition from gaining power over the Metro.” [email protected]