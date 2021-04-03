'Stop the Koko hunt’: Former Eskom boss paints himself as victim at Zondo Commission

Johannesburg – The commission of inquiry into state capture this week heard more evidence from former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko. He was the only one who appeared at the commission due to public holidays and the commission is expected to continue on Tuesday. Koko said he would not rest until he had answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa. He claimed Ramaphosa interfered in the affairs of the power utility by instructing the board to dismiss him. Ramaphosa is set to appear at the commission for four days later this month as a leader of the ANC and as president of the country.

Koko last took the stand earlier this month and faced questions regarding an R1.68 billion guarantee that was awarded to Gupta owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Koko distanced himself from allegations that he played a role in the allocation of the R1.68bn guarantee to Tegeta.

Koko also testified that it was not easy working with former board chairs Ben Ngubane and Zola Tsotsi.

He said it was especially difficult when decisions had to be made.

He said he didn't know that former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh appointed Trillian to come up with a funding plan for the power utility.

Koko said he advised the board to reverse the approval of McKinsey’s top engineer's project because it was not in line with treasury directives.

He said the commission was getting it all wrong because it was on a "Koko hunt".

“If you are not targeting me, if you are not on a ‘Koko hunt’ you might get the right answers.

“If there is no decent answer then you are zooming into the right person.

“I’m simply saying stop the Koko hunt,” he said.

However Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was not doing a “Koko hunt”.

Zondo said he personally wanted to know why Ramaphosa interfered in the affairs of Eskom even if the country didn't want to know.

Last month Singh revealed how he approved a R30 million payment to Gupta-linked Regiments/Trillian without a proper contract in place.

The contract in question was meant to help Eskom develop a corporate plan.

Singh said if there was anything wrong with the contract and invoice it was Koko who was to blame.

“The delegated authority to sign the contract, as I correctly remember, was identified as Matshela Koko who was at the time the group executive technology and commercial,” said Singh.

