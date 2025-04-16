Stranded SANDF troops may be forced to evacuate from DRC by land

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops stationed in Goma may soon be forced to evacuate the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by land, leaving all military assets behind. This situation arises following the closure of Goma International Airport due to escalating conflict in the region.

The SANDF troops were deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC). Concerns intensified following the deaths of 18 SADC troops — 14 of whom were South African — during clashes with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. The M23’s capture of key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, has severely disrupted humanitarian efforts and heightened the urgency for troop withdrawal.

In response to the deteriorating situation, an extraordinary SADC summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, last month terminated SAMIDRC's mandate. Evacuation Challenges The planned return of the troops has now become complicated.

During the confrontation with the SADC troops, M23 rebels reportedly captured Goma International Airport, the primary entry point for the soldiers and their military equipment. With the DRC government responding by closing the airport, SANDF sources informed IOL that the only remaining option for evacuation appears to be travelling by land to Rwanda or Tanzania. This route would require the troops to surrender all military equipment before boarding flights back to South Africa.

“The Rwandan government will confiscate billions in military equipment if we accept this deal. “However, given the embarrassment the South African government faced following the deaths of our soldiers, this is not a viable option at the moment. “We are open to moving our forces through Rwanda, but the commanders are refusing; worse, they seem to lack a clear plan,” an insider said.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Uncertain Timeline for Return Hanli Meyer, national secretary of the South African Defence Union (Sandu), confirmed that the timeline for the troops' return remains uncertain. “Goma airport is closed due to debris and damage. SANDF members are currently at their bases, and planning is under way for their land evacuation,” Meyer stated.

When asked about alternative airports for SANDF personnel, Meyer noted that the only options are in Tanzania, requiring additional land travel. Meyer mentioned that the SADC is reportedly in the planning stages for this movement. Humanitarian Concerns

Conditions in Goma are reportedly dire. Sanitation facilities have been non-functional for the past two months due to the inability of waste management trucks to access the area. Troops are currently relying on M23 for water for drinking and bathing, raising significant concerns about the safety and welfare of South African personnel. In February, SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya indicated that M23 fighters are allegedly trained and supported by the Republic of Rwanda, a neighbouring country.

He stated that reports from the DRC government, the United Nations, and the United States have corroborated claims that Rwanda supports the Tutsi-led M23 group, which asserts that it seeks to protect the interests of the Tutsi people and other minorities in the DRC. “The primary threat in this area comes from the rebel group alleged to be armed, supported, trained, and accompanied by the Rwandan Defence Force,” Maphwanya stated. He added that while SAMIDRC had conducted its mandated tasks, the forces faced intermittent bombardment from M23 throughout 2024.