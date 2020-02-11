Port Elizabeth - ANC MP Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela in a statement on Monday lambasted politicians in public office for placing their narrow interests and greed above the people they were meant to serve.
Commenting on the 30th anniversary of the late former President Nelson Mandela's release from Robben Island where he was imprisoned for 27 years, he called on South Africa to "reflect and ponder on the road we have travelled and how far we have reached on the long walk to freedom".
Citing the country's achievement, through struggle, of freedom from "poverty; discrimination of all kinds; and freedom for each South African to achieve their true potential", he said South Africans needed to reflect on "what must still be done".
He said Nelson Mandela's own words from the balcony of Cape Town City Hall on 11 February 1990 to the masses gathered on the Grand Parade and broadcast to billions around the world were significant.
"I stand here before you not as a prophet but as a humble servant of you, the people. Your tireless and heroic sacrifices have made it possible for me to be here today. I therefore place the remaining years of my life in your hands," Nelson Mandela said.