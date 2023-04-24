Sudan crisis: Wars are not won on battlefield, says top diplomat

BRICS countries have called for an end to the war in Sudan, saying it would not solve the problems but escalate the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in that country. Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador-at-large for Asia and BRICS, told fellow members that efforts have to be made to intervene in Sudan.

He said the BRICS meeting in Cape Town on Monday would discuss Sudan and how BRICS can help to resolve the crisis. Senior BRICS officials were meeting on Monday ahead of the meeting of deputy ministers of BRICS on Wednesday. These are part of the meetings in preparation for the summit in August.

Sooklal said BRICS could not fold its arms while Sudan was on fire and the two parties involved in the conflict must come to the negotiating table. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the army in Sudan, is involved in a power struggle with his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the Rapid Support Forces. A number of countries have conducted operations to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens who have been trapped in Khartoum and other major cities in Sudan.

Thousands of refugees have streamed into neighbouring countries including Chad and Djibouti. Some have gone to South Sudan. The World Food Programme has already warned of a humanitarian crisis as it was beginning to process thousands of refugees in neighbouring countries.

Sooklal and fellow senior officials from Russia, China, Brazil and India called for truce between the warring factions in Sudan. Sooklal said South Africa has gone through this process and had managed to solve its problems at the negotiating table and not through war. He said wars never solve conflicts, but exacerbate the situation.

He said BRICS members will discuss the Sudan crisis at their meeting on Monday. “As we meet we are also extremely concerned about the developments in Sudan and that will be part of our deliberations today. “As BRICS countries we need to see what is it that we can do to bring about the cessation of hostilities between the warring parties at the moment.

“As a result, we are seeing a humanitarian crisis in Sudan. We would like to see hostilities ceasing as soon as possible and a return to peace and a return to negotiations between the parties to bring about some sustainable peace to Sudan, which has a larger impact in the region. “We will deliberate on all of these areas, looking at some of the positive developments, some of the ongoing challenges and what is it that BRICS as a collective can do to try and assist working with the regional bodies and the UN,” said Sooklal. The only solution was for the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to sit around the table.

The conflict has been going on for more than a week. The two sides have been violating their own ceasefire and blamed each other. Sooklal said the UN must also be at the heart of solving some of the conflicts in the world.

But BRICS wanted to extend a hand to Sudan and help resolve the conflict. “I think it’s very important for BRICS to ensure that the UN is always at the centre of resolving conflicts and that the regional bodies are an integral part of resolving those differences. “For South Africa, and I believe for all BRICS countries, what we would like to see is that we address differences and conflict, wherever they may prevail, through diplomatic dialogue and engagement.

"Based on our own experience and history, that is the only part. There is no war that has been won on the battlefield. Wars can only be won through negotiations, sitting around the table and finding an amicable solution, taking the interests of all parties," said Sooklal. The deputy ministers were due to meet on Wednesday.