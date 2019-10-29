Johannesburg - Sunday World has clapped back at Gwede Mantashe's denial that he bribed journalists to bury a story about an alleged extramarital affair with a young woman, daring Mantashe to take the publication to court if he disputes the claims.
On Tuesday morning, the Mineral Resources and Energy minister denied he'd paid a R70 000 bribe to Sunday World journalists to get them to ditch a story on his affair with a Pretoria-based student.
Mantashe maintained that no such incident occurred and said he believed in "upholding the integrity of the media" and "media freedom".
Sunday World editor Makhudu Sefara, in an interview with 702, hit back at Mantashe's statement saying the publication stood by its story.
"We believe that we captured Mr Mantashe factually and if he's changing his story, I'm not quite certain why that is so, but one thing I can say for sure is there is no apology we are making. He didn't demand an apology.