Durban - Following the growing number of senior ANC members and party structures that have been vocal in support of former president Jacob Zuma, after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest against the former statesman, a political analyst believes the latest impasse could spill over into the party's national general council (NGC) later this year.
The NGC is mooted for June this year. It is expected that the factions, the CR17 and the limping NDZ faction, will test each other's muscle, once more.
Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said on Thursday that the NDZ faction, which was centred around Zuma until he lost control of party and country levers in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He said the NDZ faction was now using sympathy given to Zuma after a warrant of arrest was issued against him to garner support.
“These people are desperate and they will use anything against the other faction (CR17) and of course they are using the sympathy given to Zuma to garner support ahead of the NGC. Remember that they have been leaderless for some time and this is an opportunity for them to unite, to fight back,” Khumalo said.
Khumalo added that the fight by the NDZ faction is a last kick of dying horse as they have run out of ammunition to fight the CR17 faction.