Durban - For the first time since 2005 when former President Jacob Zuma made his first high-profile court appearance in Durban, there was no buzz inside and outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.
Zuma is charged with corruption and money laundering after he was accused of benefiting from the Arms Deal in the late 1990s. He is accused of getting bribes from convicted Durban fraudster.
The money allegedly came from a French arms company, Thales. Thales is also appearing in court.
This time, with Zuma not in court due to ill health and reportedly getting treatment in Cuba, his supporters were not bussed to court to offer moral support inside and outside court.
However, some prominent members of the Zuma family were seen in court before the anticipated hearing started. Among them was Thobani Zuma, the former deputy mayor of Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg), who has always been on the side of the ex-president since his troubles with the law started.