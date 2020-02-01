Johannesburg - Senior ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo has come out against the motion to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mahumapelo told journalists in Cape Town on Friday they would not back the DA motion aimed at ousting the public protector.
He said the motion would not see the light of day in the national legislature.
“There is no way that the ANC in Parliament will support the motion of the opposition in the form of the DA to remove the public protector. It’s not going to happen,” said Mahumapelo.
Mahumapelo is the first senior MP of the ruling party to oppose the motion tabled by the DA a few weeks ago.