Supra backs Mkhwebane in bid to remove her as public protector









Senior ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo has come out against the motion to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - Senior ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo has come out against the motion to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Mahumapelo told journalists in Cape Town on Friday they would not back the DA motion aimed at ousting the public protector. He said the motion would not see the light of day in the national legislature. “There is no way that the ANC in Parliament will support the motion of the opposition in the form of the DA to remove the public protector. It’s not going to happen,” said Mahumapelo. Mahumapelo is the first senior MP of the ruling party to oppose the motion tabled by the DA a few weeks ago.

The DA had tried several times in the past to get Mkhwebane removed from her position, but the motion had collapsed.

During the appearance of another ANC MP Bongani Bongo in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges, Mahumapelo spoke against the motion.

Mkhwebane has defended herself against allegations of incompetence by the opposition.

She has said she has done her work very well.

She has been accused of not investigating key politicians in some of her reports.

Some of the reports have been taken on judicial review and the courts have ruled against her.

Political Bureau