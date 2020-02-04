Durban - Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have condemned the decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to issue a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court, citing illness.
Des van Rooyen, who served in Zuma's cabinet during his term in the presidency, said there was an atempt to paint the former president as an 'evil person' who disrespected the law.
Zuma is apparently out the country receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He failed to appear in court on Tuesday.
Van Rooyen said there was no way that Zuma would fake an illness.
“There is no way that his excellency the former president Mr Zuma can avoid the law. That is just fabrication, and this is one of those statements that are issued to paint him as this evil person who is even undermining the very same democratic system that he fought for and ultimately created, which is very unfortunate,” said Van Rooyen.