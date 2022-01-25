Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks loses court bid as Scopa meets

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has struck off the roll an urgent application by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks ahead of a crucial standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) meeting. Dirks turned to the High Court to get his suspension lifted ahead of the meeting at 4pm on Tuesday, but the court found that the application lacked urgency.

The ANC suspended Dirks last week and stripped him of his responsibilities in Parliament and withdrew his membership of Scopa. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa last week set the meeting for Tuesday, irrespective of Dirks’s suspension from the ANC. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina had said Dirks had acted in an unbecoming manner with his letter to Scopa.

This was after he had asked the committee to call President Cyril Ramaphosa to give answers to his remarks in the national executive committee that public funds were used to campaign for top positions in the party. After his suspension from ANC activities in Parliament, Dirks went to court to lift his suspension ahead of the Scopa meeting. Hlengwa said the matter was now in the hands of Parliament and the committee would have to take a decision.