Pretoria - Suspended Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba will on Thursday take the stand at the Mokgoro inquiry in her defence against damning allegations that have been made against her. Jiba and her colleague advocate Lawrence Mrwebi are the subject of the commission of inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The inquiry is looking into alleged anomalies raised regarding the pair’s conduct in several court cases, including the decision to withdraw charges against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Adverse findings were made by the courts against Mrwebi and Jiba, and the latter has taken the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Jiba has also been tried for fraud and perjury related to charges that were instituted by the National Prosecuting Authority against former Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Both Jiba and Mrwebi were recently implicated in the Bosasa kickbacks scandal by the company's former COO Angelo Agrizzi, who made the allegations at the ongoing Zondo commission, which is probing state capture.

Agrizzi claimed that Bosasa paid Jiba and Mrwebi R100,000 and R10,000 respectively to assist them by providing them with any important information of criminal investigations against the company and its top management.

The pair have denied the bribe allegations.

