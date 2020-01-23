General manager Ivan Fredricks has been suspended pending an investigation into the appointment of a firm of attorneys.

Johannesburg - Senior leaders of the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) are threatening to sue their own union after three of them were served with precautionary suspension letters last week. On Tuesday last week, PSA board members took a decision to place its general manager Ivan Fredericks; his deputy Tahir Maepa and labour relations officer Thami Makhuzeni on suspension pending an outcome of an internal forensic investigation.

Announcing the board decision, PSA president Lufuno Mulaudzi said their decision came in the wake of a Labour Court judgment in favour of the recently elected PSA board after three of its structures’ chairpersons challenged the outcome of the elective congress held in September last year.“In remaining steadfast to the values of accountability, transparency and good governance, the PSA board met on December 11 to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged irregular appointment of a legal firm by PSA that represented three of its structures/chairperson at the Labour Court.

“This precautionary suspension is in no way an implication of guilt on the part of the suspended employees but to allow for this investigation to be conducted in an environment which is free from interference and/or possibility of evidence being withheld or tampered with,” Mulaudzi said.

On Sunday, however, three suspended leaders served Mulaudzi with a letter of demand in which they wanted to be reinstated to their jobs.