The suspended CEO of the South African Tourism, Sisa Ntshona is expected to return to the office after the festive season break.
The SA Tourism Board announced this after an independent and disciplinary committee cleared him of any wrongdoing.
In a statement, the Board said: "Following a thorough process which saw a forensic investigation and a disciplinary hearing take place, Mr Ntshona has been cleared of all charges brought against him. The board is pleased that the process has finally been concluded and that the organisation can return to normality."
The Board thanked Ms Sthembiso Dlamini, the Chief Operating Officer who acted as CEO during the nine-month absence of Sisa Nthshona.
