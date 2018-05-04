Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has served suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane with disciplinary charges and he will now face a disciplinary inquiry into his conduct.

The charges that Moyane faces relate to misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities in terms of the SARS Act, Finance Management Act and the SARS code of conduct.

Moyane will now face a disciplinary inquiry which will be headed by retired Constitutional Court Judge Kate O'Regan.

The Presidency said Moyane was served with the charges on Thursday and that the disciplinary inquiry was the best avenue to ensure fairness and transparency.

"The disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures. A separate process through, the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry, will focus on tax administrative issues like VAT refunds and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years," said the Presidency in a statement on Friday.

Moyane was suspended by Ramaphosa in March following growing allegations of mismanagement and abuse of SARS processes.

The disgraced commissioner was asked to resign by Ramaphosa, but he refused.

Ramaphosa had said that it was in the best interest of the country to restore credibility at SARS.

Moyane, who is known as a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has been under pressure as he faced allegations for abusing processes at SARS to help the controversial Gupta family.

He also faced criticism for SARS’ poor revenue collection with a shortfall of R48 billion, and his failure to act of against allegations levelled against his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa

The Presidency said the details about the inquiry will be made public soon.

