Suspended Stella gets her groove on... and angers Tweeps

Johannesburg - Suspended Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has angered social media users after a video was posted on Twitter last night of her dancing gleefully next to what appears to be a lavish new black BMW sedan. Sakhile Njoko (@The_Njoko) said that the video was inappropriate. “People are confined to their homes, sick, dying and losing their jobs yet Minister @Stellarated is having a good time. It says she doesn’t care. She’s also publicly saying the sanction @CyrilRamaphosa imposed on her hasn’t affected her. A middle finger!”

In another post, marcel (@marcel_za) wrote: “Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams wants to thank every taxpayer for making her realize her dreams.”

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) alos had some strong views: “This photo and that video should be looked at together. The long suffering selfless loyalty of our #ANC members, compared to displays of conspicuous consumption and arrogance of some of our leaders is shameful. The time for self-correction and ending this nonsense is long overdue!”

But some thought it was no big deal.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is currently on two months special leave for contravening the country’s Covid-19 regulations. One of the two months would be unpaid, South Africans were told.

While the annus horribilis that is 2020 is only four months old, this is the third time this year that Ndabeni-Abrahams has been a hot topic on South African social media community for all the wrong reasons

Ndabeni-Abrahams left viewers puzzled when, responding to allegations that she had whisked her husband away on a trip to Switzerland to celebrate their anniversary with taxpayers money, she said in a live television interview that she had taken a trip to Geneva, but not to Switzerland.

“I have never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York, of course to do the work I am expected to do,” she confidently opined at the time, before later on clarifying that she had meant France and not Geneva.

Last month with the country in the infancy of a government-imposed 21 day lockdown, Ndabeni-Abrahams found herself having to put out more fires following an Instagram post by her ANC comrade and friend Mduduzi Manana, a former deputy minister of Higher Education.

Manana posted a picture in which he appeared with Ndabeni-Abrahams and other people enjoying a Sunday lunch. He deleted it after public backlash in which South Africans called for swift action from President Cyril Ramaphosa against Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking lockdown regulations.

She was placed on special leave by Ramaphosa and forced to apologise to South Africans. She was summoned to appear at the Pretoria district court where she pleaded guilty for contravening lockdown regulations and paid a R1000 fine for her trouble.

