A council meeting in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

Port Elizabeth - The precautionary suspension of Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler is a ploy for the governing coalition partners to continue looting, the Democratic Alliance (DA) party in the metro said on Friday. The DA says Mettler is a victim of trumped charges brought against him.

The party's Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga was expected to host a media briefing at the head office in Port Elizabeth later on Friday.

Mettler's suspension was discussed and resolved behind closed doors at a lengthy special council meeting on Thursday, pending an independent investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against him.

Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) earlier accused Mettler of misappropriating municipal funds.

Coalition allies UDM, African National Congress, Patriotic Alliance, United Front, African Independent Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters reportedly all voted in favour of Mettler’s suspension, while the DA, Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against it.

Executive director for human settlements Nolwandle Gqiba has reported being proposed as acting municipal manager.

African News Agency (ANA)