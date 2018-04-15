Johannesburg - African National Congress veteran Sydney Mufamadi will on Monday hold a media briefing in the wake of the tell-all documentary "Winnie", based on the life of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The award-winning documentary, aired on television publicly for the first time after Madikizela-Mandela's death, drew an outcry after it showed how a propaganda plan was allegedly hatched, allegedly by some in her beloved ANC, apartheid government leaders, and journalists to weaken her politically.

Mufamadi will speak in his capacity as former minister of safety and security, now the police ministry. He headed the ministry between 1994 and 1999, the same period Madikizela-Mandela was charged for alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of teenage activist Stompie Seipei.

"The recently broadcast documentary by Pascal Lamche has generated discussions in the public and social media. Some of the statements [made] in the documentary need a response and an intervention that will put these matters into proper perspective," Mufamadi said in a statement.

Mufamadi currently heads the University of Johannesburg's School of Leadership.

African News Agency/ANA