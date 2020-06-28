Take Covid-19 seriously, urges health minister

Durban - National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is appealing to South Africans to change their behaviour towards Covid-19. On Sunday, Mkhize announced that 6334 new cases had been confirmed in SA, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 138 134. Mkhize said government has mobilised every resource and faculty at their disposal to effect the necessary interventions in dealing with the pandemic. "But government cannot manage this unilaterally. Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions. We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging," Mkhize said. He said that officials have noted poor, or in some cases, no social distancing taking place in communities.

"Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand-washing. This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. We must all appreciate that there is a direct causal link between the surge of cases and our ability, or inability, to adhere to these very basic principles," he said.

In a statment issued on Sunday, Mkhize warned that at this stage, there is no vaccine or cure for Covid-19.

"Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical

interventions seriously. We can beat this pandemic together – we already proved this during the lockdown. It remains in each and every citizens hands to admonish family members, colleagues and friends who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus," he said.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier chastised those hosting mass gatherings.

"Some people have started congregating in large numbers to participate in family feasts, parties, and religious gatherings, among others. This failure to take heed of the regulations could have serious consequences and will not be tolerated," he said.