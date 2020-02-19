DURBAN - Classical liberal think tank, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said on Wednesday that comments made by United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo about South Africa's plans to forge ahead with expropriation without compensation (EWC) were "an important warning".
Speaking in Addis Abiba on Wednesday morning, Pompeo said: "Even now, even as we stand here today, South Africa is debating an amendment to permit the expropriation of private property without compensation. That would be disastrous for that economy, and most importantly for the South African people."
The IRR said Pompeo's comments were "yet another warning against the perilous course the government is steering".
"It is not altogether unusual for officials representing foreign countries to express such robust sentiments. Pompeo’s remarks do, however, mirror concerns expressed by others – such as the Netherlands’ foreign minister Stef Blok, who warned that undermining ‘property rights and the rule of law’ would deter ‘existing and potential investors alike," said IRR's Hermann Pretorius.
In the case of the United States, there was a real concern of losing market access, he added.