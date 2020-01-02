Johannesburg - Deeply concerned and hurt by the surge in sexual and physical violence directed at women and children by men, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, has urged men to come up with a solution to this scourge.
In his New Year’s Eve message delivered late on Tuesday, Malema kicked off by taking a veiled dig at his party opponents, saying that according to them, his party should have been wiped off the country’s political map. He said far from the doomsayers’ predictions, it survived and even increased its presence in the National Assembly and the country’s nine provincial legislatures.
For that, he profusely thanked the voters for their “support and eternal encouragement”, and said 2019 was indeed the year of the EFF.
Despite the unexpected, massive political gains for his party, Malema said 2019 was a very bad year for women and children as it showed that the country waged a war against them.
He said since the evil force behind this violence was men, they had to come up with a solution to it - and the year to do so was 2020.