Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to use this week to meet stakeholders to discuss progress on work done regarding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill. On Tuesday, Motshekga met with the country’s school governing body (SGB) associations following the Department of Basic Education’s completion of public consultations.

The bill in question seeks, among other things, to provide updated amendments to sections of the South African Schools Act.

The meeting discussed admissions regulations, appointment of teachers, random search and seizure of pupils, as well as the terms and criteria for SGB members.

“We are committed to supporting the department in ensuring that schools run smoothly. The department should address matters where governing bodies make mistakes,” said ­Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools chief executive Paul Colditz.