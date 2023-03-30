Tania Campbell ousted as mayor of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has been removed in a motion of no confidence by the ANC-EFF coalition after a tussle in the municipality. This is the second time that the ANC and EFF have brought the motion.

The opposition parties in the metro have been pushing for several weeks to get Campbell out of office with warning signs in the other metros. Campbell’s removal comes two days after the DA swept back into power in Tshwane following a three-week drama in that council. Former DA MP Cilliers Brink is now the new mayor of Tshwane.

The ANC-EFF coalition moved its sights to Ekurhuleni where it managed to oust Campbell with the majority of councillors removing her from the position. It has been a whirlwind of changes in the Gauteng metros since the municipal elections in November 2021. In the City of Johannesburg Thapelo Armad from Al-Jama-ah became the mayor after the ANC, EFF and other smaller parties removed Mpho Phalatse.

Phalatse is now contesting the position of DA leader in a conference to be held at the weekend. She is challenging party leader John Makwarela. The IEC in Ekurhuleni was yesterday (Thursday) preparing ballots for the election of the new mayor after Campbell was voted out of office. It is expected that councillors will begin to cast their ballots in due course for the next mayor. The South African Local Government Association has complained about the constant change of leadership in municipalities saying it creates instability and impacts on service delivery.

It called on Parliament to amend laws to ensure there was regulation on the changes in the leadership of local government. The DA has proposed a law that would limit the frequency of motions of no confidence.