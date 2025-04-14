'Tariff-wielding barbarian': EFF slams Trump over G20 snub and land reform claims

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who cast doubt on attending the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, citing alleged land confiscations and genocide against white farmers. In a statement, the EFF rejected Trump’s claims as “delusional” and part of a broader campaign of disinformation aimed at undermining South Africa and its leadership.

Trump made the comments on his Truth Social platform on X (formerly Twitter): “How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 Meeting when Land Confiscation and Genocide is the primary topic of conversation? ''They are taking the land of white Farmers and then killing them and their families. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don't think so!" Trump’s post also featured a video of EFF leader Julius Malema debating the land question in Parliament, something the EFF believes was deliberately used to fuel false narratives.

“The EFF takes serious exception to Donald Trump's connection of his false claims of land confiscations and a genocide against white South African families with the President of the EFF, especially since we know that Donald Trump governs through social media,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo. The EFF labelled Trump a “tariff wielding barbarian” and claimed he would be “lucky to still be president of the USA by the time the G20 summit occurs in South Africa”, citing what they described as his “recklessness and economic illiteracy". The party accused Trump of using the US economy to conduct “insider trading”, claiming he imposed tariffs globally, then gave investment advice to billionaire associates before temporarily pausing the tariffs, effectively manipulating the market.

“Trump essentially used the US economy as a means to practice insider trading and defraud the American people of billions in their life savings and pensions. He himself has committed an economic genocide on the ordinary American people and the US economy,” said Tambo. The EFF also believes Trump’s comments are part of a premeditated imperialist strategy aimed at destabilising South Africa politically and economically. “It is the strategy of imperialism to frame a nation it intends to invade and disrupt politically and economically as a nation that is violating human rights,” said Tambo, referencing past US interventions in Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, and other nations.

The party linked Trump’s outburst to South Africa’s criticism of the US for its role in supporting Israel’s military actions in Gaza. ''Today, because South Africa and the president of the EFF have correctly condemned the USA’s role in funding the genocide of Palestinian people by apartheid Israel, Trump has turned his attention to South Africa,” Tambo said. The EFF warned Trump not to use South Africa as a scapegoat to avoid the scrutiny of global leaders.

“The EFF advises Donald Trump not to use South Africa as a reason to avoid facing his global peers at the G20 summit. His non-attendance would be an opportunity for the leading nations of the world to consolidate an economic recovery plan that does not rely on the US dollar,” said Tambo. The party highlighted that Trump’s “poor grasp of the tariff system” has embarrassed both himself and the US, and welcomed the possibility of a G20 summit without his participation. [email protected]