Durban - Criminals involved in the murders of political activists in KwaZulu-Natal may be too strong and elusive for a task team appointed to handle high-profile political killings, according to criminal expert Professor Johan Burger.
Burger was reacting to another withdrawal of murder charges against various suspects implicated in slayings that have rocked the province since 2015. “One can conclude that this (police) task team was not as effective as one would have expected. It is possible that those criminals were hired as professional criminals who understand the science of committing these crimes without leaving traces,” said Burger.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court last week withdrew murder charges against six men in connection with the killing of a backer of President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC activist Msawenkosi Mchunu last year.
The task team subsequently arrested four suspects, including Msunduzi Municipality councillor Nkosinathi Gambu and deputy mayor Fucwana Zungu’s son, Gift Zungu.
However, the court later dropped charges against all accused due to lack of evidence.