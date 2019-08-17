Thandi Mahambehlala. Picture: @ANCParliament/Twitter

Cape Town - The task team set up to prepare for the elective conference of the ANC Youth League wants to rebuild and revive the youth league. The league was disbanded by the ANC at its National Executive Committee in Pretoria a few weeks ago and Thandi Mahambehlala was appointed convenor of the task team.

Other members of the task team include former leaders of the youth league. Mahambehlala said their workshop in Pretoria on Saturday was to ensure there was preparation for the conference.

She said their mandate was to deal with the matter of the youth league until the end of their mandate in April.

“The purpose of the session is to come up with a roadmap that will take us to the youth league programme and conference as mandated by the ANC,” said Mahambehlala.

She said they wanted to rebuild and revive the youth league. The ANCYL should continue to be the body of opinion as it had been in the past

75 years.

She said they want to build a youth league that will continue to be influential in society.

Political Bureau