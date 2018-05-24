President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has confirmed that a review of the size of Cabinet, as well as national departments, is underway. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - A team of government officials from the various departments had begun the process of reviewing the size of the South African Cabinet and national government departments, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said on Friday.





"A technical task team of officials from the following departments is currently reviewing the configuration of the national government: The Presidency; the Department of Public Service and Administration; the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; the National Treasury; and the Department of Cooperative Governance," a reply from Ramaphosa to a written question said.





"A review of previous and current configurations is still in progress, with the view to establishing the synergy between the Constitution and legislation on one hand and the national macro-organisation of the national government, on the other. A preliminary analysis has been concluded."





During his maiden State of the Nation address, the president said the size of government would come under review, with opposition parties welcoming the move, insisting Ramaphosa's cabinet was too bloated.





There are currently 35 national government departments after former president Jacob Zuma increased his cabinet. Both his predecessors, Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela worked with 28 ministries.



