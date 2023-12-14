“Tata never chose Cyril,” Dr Makaziwe Mandela revealed during her book launch on Thursday at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. She launched her book: Mandela: In Honour of an Extraordinary Life.

During the question-and-answer session of the launch, Mandela was asked how her father would have responded to the current state of affairs in the country. In 2024, South Africa will not only celebrate 30 years of its democracy but will also head to the polls in the national elections. Calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to step down as the ruling party has grown since the last elections as the nation grapples with continuous corruption, rolling blackouts, and a stagnant economy.

“I don’t think Tata expected that it would take so many steps backwards. And that basically means we would have a leadership that has forgotten why they are in power and does not care about the ordinary man in the street,” Mandela said. She also said her late father would be the first one to admit the ANC was not a perfect entity at the time. “The greatest mistake Tata and his colleagues made was not to put in place an effective training mechanism for the next leadership. And so, today, we hear people say Tata chose Cyril Ramaphosa, and I laugh because Tata never chose Cyril,” Mandela said.

She described her late father as someone who spoke to many people and would use the term “you are presidential” when they did something. “Anybody who showed leadership, respect for other people, who were courageous, who were tolerant to others, Tata would say you have leadership abilities,” Mandela said. She also touched on the ever-present load shedding South Africans have to endure.