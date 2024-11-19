Taxpayers forked out R1.2million to send 13 officials on state trip to China

Department of International Affairs Minister, Ronald Lamola, said it cost his department R1,201,449.00 to send officials to the People's Republic of China in September. On September 2, the delegation travelled with President Cyril Ramaphosa to China.

Answering a recent parliamentary question put forward by ActionSA Parliamentary leader, Athol Trollip, Lamola said officials supported the trip as part of the official delegation from Dirco. Several ministers and support staff supported President Cyril Ramaphosa on his trip to China in September. Picture: GCIS

The delegation was made up of; Lamola, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, Minister for Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa,Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Higher Education & Training Nobuhle Nkabane, Minister of Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Furthermore, several support staff were also on hand to assist with the trip. Lamola said he's part was to ensure the success of the visit and advancing South Africa’s Foreign Policy priorities with China.

Lamola in the role of primary diplomat and advisor to the President provided strategic executive and international relations advisory support. He added that his chief of staff, Gabriel Seakamela rendered administrative support to the Executive while his media liaison officer, Chrispin Phiri provided communication services to and for him. Meanwhile, others like his acting personal assistant M Sigcu provided administrative and secretarial support.

Lamola said at least eight others were on hand to provide administrative support. A graphic showing the cost of travel for each administrative staffer.