Taxpayers paid R11.2m to Resort to accommodate repatriated South Africans from China

Johannesburg - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has said taxpayers paid R11.2 million for the 184 South Africans repatriated from China and accommodated for 14 days at Protea Hotel Ranch Resort in Limpopo. The amount formed part of R87.3m of goods and services procured without following normal tender processes due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Mkhize revealed this in reply to written parliamentary questions from DA MP Philippus van Staden, who had asked about details of tenders connected to the Covid-19 pandemic the department had awarded. In his written response, Mkhize said no tenders related to the Covid-19 pandemic were awarded, but goods and services were acquired. “Deviations were made from standards of supply chain management, not for tenders as no tenders were awarded, but for goods and services acquired.”

He named nine goods and services procured for R87.3m.

One of these was for the accommodation of South Africans repatriated from China.

“Protea Hotel Ranch Resort at R11 256 000 for accommodation to persons repatriated from China as well as the support team involved in the repatriation under quarantine for 14 days,” Mkhize said.

Details of other expenditure:

Yellow Technical Services received R10.5m for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of eight static scanners, and 91 hand-held scanners at various ports of entry.

Mr First Aid obtained R1.3m for the supply of personal protective equipment.

Fourth Door Holdings received. R1.4m to drive a public awareness and engagement campaign on coronavirus on multiple communication platform.

Equal Edge Trading R3.6m to drive a public awareness and engagement campaign on coronavirus using multiple communication platforms.

Intelligent Medical Systems got R18m for the provision of a National Covid-19 surveillance and case management system to strengthen Covid-19 laboratory and hospital-based reporting for six months.

Aurum Innova received R2.9m for the expansion of scope of work to include Covid-19 screening.

Digital Vibes received R35.9m for a Covid-19 communication strategy.

Digital Vibes received R2.1m to conduct media interviews.

DA MP Haseena Ismail asked Mkhize if his department had mechanisms to inform persons closely involved in repatriating South African citizens about which quarantine sites the repatriated citizens were to be accommodated.

He said his department was not involved in determining quarantine facilities as Public Works selected them based on certain criteria.

