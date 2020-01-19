Enoch Mpianzi

Cape Town - Parliament's select committee on education and technology, sport, and arts and culture has offered its condolences to the family and friends of two Johannesburg school pupils who drowned in two separate incidents this past week. Thirteen-year-old Parktown Boys High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi tragically died during a grade 8 orientation camp. It is believed that Enoch and some other boys were on a make-shift raft which overturned on the Crocodile River in the North West. Enoch’s body was found on Friday.

In another incident, 13-year old pupil Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, of the Magaliesburg Laerskool in Johannesburg, drowned in the school’s swimming pool on Wednesday.

The committee called on the basic education department, school principals, and teachers to strengthen safety measures to ensure the safety of pupils, especially during after-school activities, committee chairman Elleck Nchabeleng said in a statement on Sunday.

“Educators and facilitators must take full responsibility and must always have a watchful eye on learners, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on,” he said.