Technical glitches at some Ekurhuleni voting stations

A number voting stations in Ekurhuleni experienced technical glitches on Saturday but the IEC says it would iron out some of the challenges before they closed. EFF party agents in Katlehong expressed dissatisfaction with the IEC due to the technical problems, saying it was not right that voter’s information had to be captured manually.

Itani Mukwevho, acting chairperson for EFF in Gauteng, was at Katlehong Technical High School, in ward 55, one of the stations that experienced technical problems earlier this morning. “We are checking our voting district of the EFF but we are encouraging the community more, especially the youth to come out to vote. We are disappointed with the IEC because I entered this voting station, I got a notification from all our party agents in Gauteng, they are complaining that the system is down. “Now they can’t do what they are here for and they are wasting time, it’s almost two hours without them being able to register our people,” said Mukwevho.

He encouraged his members to register their people online using the party’s gadgets to ensure their people are registered. Thlogi Moseki, ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate and his party member kicked off their campaign in Edenvale, then moved to Germiston taxi rank, Alberton, Vosloorus, Katlehong and other parties across the metro. Ekurhuleni was the only metro that was won by the ANC, now the new kids on the block, ActionSA and EFF are planning to take it away from the governing party.

Moseki said they will visit the entire metro encouraging people to register and exercise their right to vote in order to fix the metro. He said they have been out since 7am this morning, visiting various voting stations, from there they went to ward 92 where they met with some residents who are looking forward to ActionSA to come on board, and for you to see they even took us through community service delivery issues around the area. “We went to the voting stations in all of those that we went to throughout this morning. There was a buzz, people couldn’t wait to register to vote.

“Many of them even came there just to make sure that the details are still safe so that come 1 November they will be able to vote for change. That is one thing they are very clear about,” said Moseki. He then visited his own voting station at Germiston City hall, he said he was received well by residents. “Our duty at this point and time is to make sure we engage each and every citizen of the city. We also want to make sure that those who have never voted, to make sure that they also register to vote.