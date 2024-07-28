Teething problems already showing in GNU, land is one of them. Will land without compensation be delivered?

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide clarity on the Expropriation Bill and the ANC’s commitment to expropriation without compensation. This is after Ramaphosa, in his opening of Parliament speech, said that the Government of National Unity (GNU) would ensure land was transferred to the people as well as funding pumped into land reform.

"We will increase funding to land reform, prioritise the transfer of state land, and improve post-settlement support by strengthening the institutional capacity of responsible structures," Ramaphosa said. “Property rights are human rights,” said IRR researcher Chris Patterson. “The President’s Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) set the right tone, yet the Expropriation Bill awaiting his signature is the single biggest threat to the Government of National Unity’s ambition to expand access to title for South Africans,” he said.

In a statement, Patterson welcomed and noted his parliamentary speech but said clarity on property rights was needed. Another concern is that the President’s reference to the expansion of title deeds could create a contradiction, said Patterson. “The President cannot argue that title deeds are an important component in helping people to become more prosperous and escape poverty while at the same time, he is getting ready to sign the Expropriation Bill, which would, at a stroke, imperil property rights and could make title deeds worthless.”

According to Patterson, the institution has also written to Ramaphosa seeking clarity on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. Since South Africa's end of apartheid, land has always been the main concern, with a majority believing that whites stole their land and that now was the time to have it back. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) rejected the amendment of Section 25 to address the land question.

The party was responding to the Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso who said he wants to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation. Nyhontso, who is a leader of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), wants to scrap Section 25 of the Constitution because his party believes it is a stumbling block to resolving the land redistribution issue. Immediately after Ramaphosa’s speech, Nyhontso said their job to redistribute land was imminent.

"Our people must use the land where they stay, we must support them and make sure that they plow the land, that they get fresh produce from where they stay. This includes employment as well." Responding to this, the DA said any attempt to re-open this matter would create economic instability, adding that they would “strongly” oppose it. The DA said this would defeat the goal of the GNU.

“These comments are counter-productive and contrary to the spirit of the Statement of Intent that underpins the GNU,” it said. Parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as well as the PAC have been calling for the expropriation of land without compensation. [email protected]