Temporary election workers complain over pay and working conditions by IEC

By Christopher Buda The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is facing serious allegations following the elections held on May 29. Temporary workers hired to assist in the voting process have come forward with complaints about delayed payments, underpayment, excessive taxation, and harsh working conditions.

One of the primary grievances expressed by the temporary workers revolves around the alleged irregularities in their compensation. Several workers have reported significant delays in receiving their payments, causing financial strain and frustration. Additionally, there are claims that some workers were paid different amounts than what was promised, exacerbating their financial woes. "I have not yet been paid. They were supposed to pay me last week Friday an amount of R840. Even today, I haven't received anything from them, and I need to use the money to buy my child winter clothes," said Charlotte Mahlangu, a temporary worker for the IEC. Adding to their frustrations, many workers noted that the payments they did receive were unexpectedly taxed, reducing the already insufficient compensation.

Owethu Nyathi said that she signed a contract for R1,500 but she got paid R840, highlighting the discrepancy between promised and actual payments. On top of that, workers reported being charged or taxed an additional R120, further diminishing their earnings. The working conditions reported by the temporary election workers paint a bleak picture. According to multiple sources, these individuals were overworked and denied basic rights such as breaks and lunch periods. Workers were required to start their shifts at 6am on May 29 and continue working until 6am the following morning without adequate rest or breaks.

"We were told that we would be working from 6am until late at 9pm, but we ended up leaving the voting station the following morning. Lunch was not provided, it was also a challenge to go to the restroom as they wanted us to be fast, which is impossible. There were no breaks and that is dehumanising. Regardless, we did our work so well," said Nomhle Mnguni from Cape Town, who shared her experience on TikTok. Such demanding conditions are not only unfair, but also pose serious health risks. "I have caught the flu or a cold from this entire thing because we started working at 6am in the morning until the following day at 6am. That is where I got the flu. I am still sick as we speak right now," said Charlotte Mahlangu. The experiences of these workers have gained traction on social media platforms like TikTok, where several individuals have shared their stories. These videos have provided a platform for workers to voice their grievances and draw public attention to the alleged mistreatment they endured.

The candid accounts of overwork, lack of breaks, and financial difficulties have resonated with many viewers, amplifying the call for accountability and fair treatment. The negative impact of these issues on the temporary workers is profound. Financial instability due to delayed or insufficient payments has left many struggling to make ends meet. "We were forced to count votes which was not part of the contract. After the effort I got paid R720 instead of the agreed R840," added Nomhle Mnguni, emphasising the discrepancy and additional workload that was not originally agreed upon.

These workers, who played a crucial role in facilitating the democratic process, say they deserve fair compensation and humane working conditions. The allegations of unfair treatment of temporary workers by the IEC during the recent elections are deeply troubling. The reported issues of delayed payments, underpayment, excessive taxation, and harsh working conditions have had a significant negative impact on the individuals involved. IOL has approached the IEC for comment on the allegations, and the story will be updated once received.