Thabang Makwetla tells Zondo Commission that Bosasa did security upgrades to his home without his go-ahead

Johannesburg - Former justice and correctional services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla has questioned why he was implicated at the Zondo commission, insisting he had played no role in state capture. Makwetla appeared on Monday.

His name was mentioned in former Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux's evidence in 2019. Le Roux implicated several high-profile government officials. He said that he was tasked by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to install security upgrades to the individuals' homes. Le Roux said Makwetla benefited from extensive security upgrades worth thousands of rand.

In his previous appearance, Makwetla said he had requested former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson's services to conduct installations at his home. He said he wanted his security fencing to be installed and home alarm system fixed, following damages during renovations and had asked for a quote from Watson but had not given the go-ahead for the job to be done. He was surprised, in 2015, when the installations were done as Watson never mentioned them.

Makwetla said he later paid R25 000 towards the security upgrades. He denied that there was a conflict of interest in him asking Watson – a man whose company had been awarded contracts by the department of correctional services. Makwetla conceded the issues raised by his request to Watson but questioned his appearance and implication at the commission. He said that when the allegations against Bosasa and the Special Investigating Unit investigation were made, he was yet to be appointed to the ministry. He was appointed in 2014.

"I am actually caught up in something that has nothing to do with me," Makwetla said. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the inquiry, explained to him that even though he had not been named in state capture or corruption dealings, his request to Watson warranted investigation. Zondo said Bosasa had been accused of corrupt activity in obtaining government contracts from the Department of Correctional Services.

He said there were questions on why Bosasa continued to obtain government contracts even though the company had been accused of corruption. Makwetla, in response, said he understood the cloud created by his decision to request services from Watson, but he said he had not used his role in the ministry unlawfully. "I am not guilty of any wrongdoing and did not influence anyone at the department of correctional services," he said.