Deputy Minister of Correctional Services and Justice Thabang Makwetla. File photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla, alleged to be one of the top government officials whose properties were installed with security systems free of charge by Bosasa, says he will share his version of events at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Makwetla said on Wednesday that his decision to appear before the commission was not because he had been implicated by witnesses, but stemmed from his commitment to make a ''modest contribution towards efforts to arrest the threat of a backward slide in our national transformation project.''

In a press release last year, Makwetla vehemently denied that he benefited unduly from Bosasa.

He said he had been introduced to Bosasa by his department's officials and then visited the company's Krugersdorp head office to familiarise himself with its services and technologies.

Following a burglary at his home, Makwetla said he received a call from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson wanting to meet. He alleged Watson complained about the "unpleasant treatment" of Bosasa by the department.

When he was told about the burglary by Makwetla, Watson proceeded to install a security camera system and an electric fence at the Makwetla household without charge.

Endless requests to Watson to forward the security bill fell on deaf ears, alleged Makwetla.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Technologies, continues to score contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands from the state, despite a decade-old Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report showing the company's corrupt activities at Makwetla's department.

Last month, Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux, an IT specialist, told the commission that his ''special projects team'' installed state-of-the-art security systems at properties owned by Makwetla and several ANC heavyweights.

The ''VIP'' beneficiaries included ANC chairman and minerals resources minister Gwede Mantashe, whose security upgrades cost R300 000; environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane; former South African Airways (SAA) board chairwoman, Dudu Myeni, who also chairs the Jacob Zuma Foundation; former prisons' boss Linda Mti; ANC member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith and Pretoria chief magistrate, Desmond Nair.

Makwetla said: ''We have to combat corruption in all its manifestations if the dream of those who gave their lives generously for this country to be free, must not lie in ruins. I wish to indicate that the evidence submitted before the commission that an electric fence and an alarm system were installed at my home by Bosasa is not new. I have previously responded to it, and will deal with it again when I appear before Justice Zondo on the date that I am granted audience.''

African News Agency (ANA)