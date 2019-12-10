Durban - KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu says the assassination attempt made on his life in October and numerous death threats has been a nightmare not only for him, but for his eight-year-old son and other members of his family.
Zulu, a close friend of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, was a star witness at the Moerane Commission probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and was at the forefront of exposing corruption allegations involving several Umzimkhulu municipal officials.
Responding to questions from Independent Media on how the attempt made on his life in Pietermaritzburg on October 26 had impacted his daily life and the lives of those dear to him, Zulu said: “It's a impacting negatively especially on the lives and health of my paternal and maternal grandmothers who are in their late 80s and early 90s respectively.”
“It also affects my relations with those closest to me very seriously. It's a nightmare I wouldn't wish for my worst enemies.”
He said that the situation was affecting his eight-year-old son “very badly”.