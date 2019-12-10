Thabiso Zulu says leaders 'hell bent' on derailing fight against corruption









Thabiso Zulu while testifying before the Moerane Commission. File picture: ANA Durban - KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu says the assassination attempt made on his life in October and numerous death threats has been a nightmare not only for him, but for his eight-year-old son and other members of his family. Zulu, a close friend of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, was a star witness at the Moerane Commission probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and was at the forefront of exposing corruption allegations involving several Umzimkhulu municipal officials. Responding to questions from Independent Media on how the attempt made on his life in Pietermaritzburg on October 26 had impacted his daily life and the lives of those dear to him, Zulu said: “It's a impacting negatively especially on the lives and health of my paternal and maternal grandmothers who are in their late 80s and early 90s respectively.” “It also affects my relations with those closest to me very seriously. It's a nightmare I wouldn't wish for my worst enemies.” He said that the situation was affecting his eight-year-old son “very badly”.

“He is 8 years. He can see in the media what's going on and he is very worried,” Zulu said.

He said that politicians should not use his fight against corruption as a campaigning tool. However, he had not confronted his comrades within the ANC in the province about this.

“I always prefer not to engage the ANC through the media, when I say I don't want it to be used as a ticket to campaign, I am referring to the fight against corruption.

“I respect the wisdom of the ANC, though I know that it's not all leaders who are happy with our stance of fighting against corruption, therefore disrupting them on the table during their 'time to eat'.

He added that when he and his friend and comrade Les Stuta and the late Magaqa started their campaign to expose corruption they knew that there would be casualties.

“Therefore, we can't be surprised by the reaction of some of the leaders who are hell bent on derailing us in our fight against corruption. Some of those leaders are known to associate with shady characters. It's public knowledge,” said Zulu.

Political Bureau