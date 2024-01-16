Thabo Mbeki calls for a two-state solution as Israel war on Palestine continues

Former president Thabo Mbeki has reiterated calls for a two-state solution as the war between Hamas and Israel continued for over 100 days in Palestine. “We need to get back to negotiations about the future. Everybody agreed we need a two state solution,” Mbeki said in a video posted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on X (formerly Twitter).

“Now there is only one state, the other one doesn’t exist and indeed the one state that exists has been making it impossible for the emergence for the second state.” Mbeki added that this was “a prescription for conflict” and it was “inevitable that there will be conflict in a situation like that”. President Thabo Mbeki on the Israel-Palestine Conflict. pic.twitter.com/oIlJJo9GuI — Thabo Mbeki Foundation (@TMFoundation_) January 15, 2024 This comes shortly after the global community last week heard South Africa and Israel take the stand at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the genocidal hearing against Israel. South Africa launched a case in December 2023 at the ICJ against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

In The Hague application, South Africa also said that Israel was acting “with the requisite specific intent... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”. In the oral observations, South Africa accused Israel of breaching the United Nations Genocide Convention, saying that the October 7 Hamas attack could not justify such alleged actions. Israel responded saying it was not seeking to destroy the Palestinian people, as it hit back at what it called a “profoundly distorted” and “malevolent” genocide case against it at the UN's top court.