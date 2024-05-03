Thabo Mbeki supports ANC's decision to hold Zuma disciplinary hearing

Former President Thabo Mbeki said the African National Congress (ANC) is in order to summon his successor Jacob Zuma to ANC’s disciplinary committee, following his unwavering support for MK Party, his new party. “I think it’s a correct procedure for the ANC to take, I think it’s important that it must stick to its own rules and constitution,” he said.

Zuma has been requested to appear before the ANC’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday at Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg. Zuma was suspended in January for violating rule 25.60 of the ANC’s constitution after he publicly announced on December 16 that he would not vote or campaign for the ruling party, but instead endorse the MK Party in the 2024 polls. Mbeki addressed the party's campaign trail in Soshanguve, Pretoria on Friday. During his campaign, he visited three homes of ANC stalwarts in the area as part of his campaign.

Among the stalwarts were the houses of Mme Angie Mlilwane, Mme Elizabeth Matsimela as well as Tlou Cholo. Mbeki said Zuma’s endorsement of MK Party was a sign of ill-discipline to the ANC. “Clearly, he committed what would be an act of ill-discipline that he should then appear before the disciplinary committee. I think that is correct,” he said.