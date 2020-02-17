This was announced by Mbeki himself in Durban on Sunday after concluding a two-day political school for the party’s provincial and regional executive committees from the 11 regions of the province.
Speaking to the media, Mbeki said he was invited by the provincial leadership to help it as it tries to navigate its way in a country faced by several challenges. He said he agreed because the ANC is a “leading political force in the country”.
With challenges like corruption and complaints from citizens, the party should be equal to the task at hand, Mbeki said.
Since his recall from the country’s presidency in September 2008, Mbeki has stayed away from KZN, a former stronghold of his political nemesis, Jacob Zuma. He made only his first return to the province in September last year, where he addressed the party’s memorial lecture for the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.