Thandi Modise extends time frame for Public Protector probe

CAPE TOWN, December 5 (ANA) - The time frame for the independent panel doing a preliminary assessment of the motion to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office has been extended, Parliament said on Saturday.

"Following the announcement by the Speaker [Thandi Modise] on the establishment of the independent panel to conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion for the removal of the Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office, the panel held its first meeting on Wednesday, 2 December," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

The panel, comprising of former Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, and advocate Johan De Waal SC, had asked the speaker for the 30-day period prescribed in the rules for it to conduct the inquiry to be extended.

"This is premised on the fact that the evidence to be assessed is voluminous and the need to provide the public protector with a reasonable period, among other things. The panel has accordingly requested the speaker to extend its time frame to 90 days, effective from 25 November," he said.

Modise had considered the request and believed that the request was reasonable in the circumstances. It was imperative that the panel be afforded the necessary time required to carefully study the motion and evidence and, as part of its deliberations, also afford the public protector a reasonable period to make submissions.