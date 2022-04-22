Thandi Modise is investigating why 822 reservists were not paid after helping in July unrest

Cape Town - Minister of Defence Thandi Modise has asked for an investigation into why 822 army reservists who were roped in last July to help with stopping the violence and looting have not been paid. The government deployed thousands of soldiers when the violence broke out last July in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The plan was to provide stability in the two provinces. DA MP Maliyakhe Shelembe asked Modise in a written question in Parliament why the 822 reservists in the army have not been paid since they helped in the mission. But Modise said she has launched an investigation into this.

“The minister of defence and military veterans has been informed of the matter and she has asked the SANDF to investigate the matter. “The South African army has started investigating the matter to resolve the situation. “A board of inquiry has been instituted and as soon as it is concluded the outcome will be provided to the minister for further action,” said Modise.

When the violence started President Cyril Ramaphosa had also brought in a panel of experts to investigate what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in future. The looting cost the economy R50 billion and thousands of jobs were lost. Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Police Minister Bheki Cele blamed each other for intelligence failure with Dlodlo saying she handed the police a report warning about the violence.

