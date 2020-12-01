Thandi Modise prosecution over animal cruelty
Johannesburg – National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was on Tuesday before the Potchefstroom Regional Court where she is being privately prosecuted for alleged animal cruelty by AfriForum on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).
Modise’s case is related to the 2014 criminal complaint by the NSPCA in which the organisation accused her of having left animals starved and without water at her farm in Tlokwe, leading to the death of some, including cattle, sheep goats, pigs and chicken.
AfriForum had successfully applied to take the case over and privately prosecute Modise on behalf of the NSPCA as it accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of refusing to charge and prosecute her despite evidence against her.
Head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel read out all the six charges which Modise is facing as the trial commenced on Tuesday morning.
According to the charge sheet, Modise is accused of having failed to procure and provide adequate feed to more than 147 pigs, more than 59 sheep, more than 11 lambs, more than 54 goats, more than 25 chickens and geese that had resulted in their emaciation and death.
“The NSPCA was forced to euthanise more than 224 at the farm,” Nel said.
Modise, who is being represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges proffered against her.
Nel then called the first witness, Constable Andrew Serame, who was the official photographer at the farm when the SAPS visited at the invitation of the NSPCA.
A PowerPoint photo album of animal carcasses which was compiled by Serame was displayed in court as he was taken through his evidence by Nel.
Some of the animals had either died or been euthanised by the NSPCA, according to Serame.
The trial continues.
Political Bureau