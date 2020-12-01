Thandi Modise prosecution over animal cruelty

Johannesburg – National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was on Tuesday before the Potchefstroom Regional Court where she is being privately prosecuted for alleged animal cruelty by AfriForum on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

Modise’s case is related to the 2014 criminal complaint by the NSPCA in which the organisation accused her of having left animals starved and without water at her farm in Tlokwe, leading to the death of some, including cattle, sheep goats, pigs and chicken.

AfriForum had successfully applied to take the case over and privately prosecute Modise on behalf of the NSPCA as it accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of refusing to charge and prosecute her despite evidence against her.

Head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel read out all the six charges which Modise is facing as the trial commenced on Tuesday morning.

According to the charge sheet, Modise is accused of having failed to procure and provide adequate feed to more than 147 pigs, more than 59 sheep, more than 11 lambs, more than 54 goats, more than 25 chickens and geese that had resulted in their emaciation and death.