Thandi Modise says no need to hire more bodyguards for ministers after hostage drama

Cape Town - Defence Minister Thandi Modise insists there should be no increase in the security detail of ministers after the hostage drama. She said the country has a number of challenges, including a massive public sector wage bill.

She said instead of focusing on hiring more bodyguards for ministers, they should redirect the resources to the needs of the country. “Why would we want to increase security around individuals when we have so many challenges?” asked Modise. Modise said the government had been prepared to listen to the military veterans and how the state could help them.

Modise also said they did not plan to drop the charges against the 56 military veterans who were arrested on the night of the hostage. “Are there any plans to drop charges? Not from this table. There was a violation. If they get released, let it be a process out there. We cannot set a precedent, and the law be put aside because it is me. I am a military veteran. It is not us asking for the dropping of the charges,” said Modise. She said they would continue to find a solution facing the military veterans.

She said the veterans were not happy about being refused to leave when the meeting had collapsed. There was no point for the military veterans to hold them hostage. There was no reason for the group to engage in the manner they did.