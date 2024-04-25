'That's an outright avenue for looting': Mantashe says Shivambu won't be Finance Minister

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said "where I have influence" and "on my watch" will never accept EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu to be Minister of Finance. This is after the EFF leader Julius Malema proposed during an interview with Onkgopotse "JJ" Tabane's Frank Dialogue that he can only share votes with the ANC on a condition that they put Shivambu as the money man.

Without a blink, Malema reiterated his stance last Friday that Shivambu would fit as a finance minister, given his contribution in the standing committee on finance in Parliament. He added that his masters degree would be an advantage to supervise the funds. As reported in the Business Day, Mantashe shot down the proposal and stated that this would open another avenue for money laundering.

According to the newspaper, he said: "Where I have influence I will never accept Floyd as a minister of finance because that is an outright formula for looting." This is despite him not providing evidence. Mantashe, who has been vocal about the outright win for his party in the 2024 national and national elections, said the ANC was not looking to be in coalition government with anyone or party.

The ANC has been on a strong campaign trail since last year in preparation for the polls. During the trails, the party has promised citizens a better life for all, jobs, businesses, water as well as electricity. Meanwhile, as one of the attempts to remain in power, the ANC has unleashed some of its heavyweights to campaign on the ground. Former President Thabo Mbeki is expected to lead the ANC's campaign trail in Soweto, Gauteng ahead of the much anticipated polls.

The former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe will also embark on the campaign trails. The ANC is confident that it will remain in power. The elections will be held on May 29. [email protected]