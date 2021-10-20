The battle of the banners: EFF welcomes interim interdict against City of Cape Town

THE EFF says the Western Cape High Court’s judgment granting the red berets an urgent application for an interim interdict preventing the City of Cape Town from removing the party's election banners is a victory. This comes after the party had hung various election banners on poles encouraging voters to vote for the EFF.

The City’s operations manager responsible for urban management wrote to the EFF and claimed that the banners were in violation of the metro’s poster rules. According to a media report, the City argued that the banners were not in line with the approved election poster rules that permit posters to be erected during election season and not banners. However EFF election spokesperson Leigh-Ann Matthys said the DA was frightened of the real threat that was certain to happen as the DA’s majority in the metro was likely to be reduced.

She said the party welcomed the high court’s decision. “Moreover, the people of Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Philippi and other predominantly African residential areas are tired of potholes, the unattended sewage spills due to blocked drainages, and the lack of access to electricity and water. “Furthermore, the evictions and lack of a sustainable housing development plan for the poor African masses will be the demise of the DA wherever it governs, and in the Cape Metro in particular,” Matthys said.

She referred to the DA’s act challenging the removal of EFF banners as an act of hypocrisy as the DA “runs to other towns and cities” to hang its banners. “That is the kind of hypocrisy the DA must be known for and as such cannot be trusted with a mandate of bringing change to the landless. The corruption and dishonesty of the DA-led council knows no bounds and is on steroids as they turn a blind eye to numerous breaches of elections advertisements in the Cape Metro with no consequences,” Matthys added. tarryn-leigh.solomo[email protected]