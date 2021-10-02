The days of councillors being on the payroll but not on the ground are over, says DA’s Peter Teixeira

The DA’s Midvaal mayoral candidate Peter Teixeira has warned that the days of councillors being on the municipal payroll but never on the ground are over. Teixeira made the pledge during the launch of his mayoral campaign which was attended by party leader John Steenhuisen in Sicelo township, in the Vaal, on Saturday.

“Ethical and accountable leadership is non-negotiable. For far too long residents have been complaining that their councillors are neither present nor active in their wards. The days of public representatives being on the payroll but never on the ground are over,” Teixeira said. He said in the first week of his administration, the councillors would go for mandatory training and capacitation induction. “Ward councillors and members of the mayoral committee, in particular, will be held to a higher standard of service and commitment through performance agreement standards in the form of a pledge of ‘Midvaal Public Servant’s Pledge’’ which will be made to every community they serve.

“This manifesto is more than an offer to the people of Midvaal. It is my sacred vow to represent every one of you. It is my commitment to serving every child, parent, teacher, housewife, street -sweeper, doctor and farmer. It is my pledge to work with you to get things done to build a better future for our children. “The world is changing. My passion and dedication to serving the people of Midvaal has not. “Since being announced as the DA mayoral candidate, I wake up each morning with a renewed sense of excitement and purpose for the future of Midvaal and its people.

“My vision is inspired by the young mother from Sicelo who wakes up at 5 am every day to get her family ready for school, by the 51 year- old farmer from Skoongesig who works hard to employ local people, and by the recently matriculated young person who is eager to volunteer and all the other diverse members of the community.” He said his team was ready to take Midvaal to the next level: protecting jobs, promoting livelihoods and creating prosperity for all who live in it. “I am a proud husband and father of three beautiful children who represent the potential of South Africa with a bright future. I believe we have the same vision for Midvaal. To live in a safe neighbourhood, have our children receive the best education and to keep Midvaal as clean, safe and as vibrant as possible.